Lachlan Morton tackles the Kokopelli Trail – Video

Racing around the world ­may have been halted for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but riders have still found ways to get competitive and get out adventuring on their bikes.

Numerous pro riders, including Katie Hall, Emanuel Buchmann and Lachlan Morton, have taken on the 'Everesting' challenge, while others have taken on epic rides.

Last month, ex-pro Ted King rode across Vermont (almost 500km) in 20 hours, while EF Pro Cycling's Alex Howes put in a 355km 'ode' to Dirty Kanza from Colorado to Kansas and Wout van Aert was among several riders to take part in the 'Dirty Kanzelled' events organised by ex-pro Laurens ten Dam, riding a largely off-road 320km.

Late May saw Morton, who has explored numerous non-road endurance events as part of EF Pro Cycling's 'alternative racing' calendar, take on a new challenge in the shape of the Kokopelli Trail, a 228km off-road ride from Moah, Utah to Loma, Colorado.

The Australian, who last month set an Everesting world record, set a new record time for the ride, completing the tough challenge – usually a three-day ride – on a mountain bike in 11 hours and 14 minutes. He overcame numerous obstacles along the way, including mechanical problems, rugged hills and terrain, and a broken helmet light.

Morton's adventure has been documented in a short video released by his team, with his father David and brother Angus also contributing. Setting off at 2:25am, Morton didn't intend to go for a record-setting time, but found himself riding for it towards the end, given his off-road endurance experience.

Morton witnessed the stunning scenery of the borderlands between the two western states along the way, purifying water to keep going and also suffering a broken wheel midway through.

The 28-year-old finished his ride nearly half a day later, his first comment after skidding to a halt a typically understated: "I'm thirsty."

"You can't really attack it because it's so hard," he said after finishing. "If you do, you just kill yourself. It's just like the trail leaning on you and you leaning back, the trail pushing you and you pushing back."

Check out the seven-minute video of Morton's ride above.