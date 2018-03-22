Trending

La Vie Claire wins Prendas Ciclismo retro jersey poll

Mapei and Molteni/Arcore finish in joint second place

La Vie Claire wins the Prendas Ciclismo retro jersey poll

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
Z Vetements

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
La Vie Claire/Wonder/Radar

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
La Casera/Bahamonetes

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
KAS

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
Helmet/Leroux

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
Gazzola

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
G. S. Carpano

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
Brooklyn

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
ADR/Agrigel/Bottechia

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
M.I.C. Moneymakers

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
Mapei

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
Mars/Flandria

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
Ti Raleigh

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
St. Raphael/Gemiani/Quinquina

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
SEM France-Loire Mavic

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
San Pellegrino

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
Raleigh Banana

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
Peugeot/Shell

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
Molteni/Arcore

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)
Molteni

(Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)

More than 2,000 Cyclingnews readers voted in the Prendas Ciclismo retro jersey poll and the La Vie Claire jersey - made famous by the likes of Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond - has won with 10.6 per cent of the votes.

Both Mapei and Molteni/Arcore managed 218 votes apiece, or 10.3 per cent of the votes, and therefore finished in joint second place in the poll.

The Prendas Ciclismo retro jersey poll was launched in the second podcast instalment from our Tirreno-Adriatico coverage, which also included interviews with George Bennett, Tom Dumoulin and Geraint Thomas following a mechanical that potentially cost the Welshman the overall race lead.

You can listen to our Milan-San Remo review with Vincenzo Nibali, Caleb Ewan, Alexander Kristoff and Peter Sagan, and subscribe to the podcast here.

Prendas Ciclismo are a cycling apparel retailer based in Dorset, England, who sell clothing from Santini, Craft, Etxeondo and Katusha Sports. Alongside the modern brands, Prendas Ciclismo offers an extensive collection of famous retro jerseys. The retailer sponsors the Cyclingnews Podcast alongside Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville.

See the full collection of jerseys from Prendas Ciclismo here.

Full Results

#JerseyVotes
1La Vie Claire224
2Mapei218
2Molteni/Arcore218
4Molteni199
5Peugeot/Shell184
6St. Raphael/Geminiani/Quinquina170
7San Pellegrino155
8Brooklyn106
9Z Vetements103
10Ti Raleigh97
11Mars/Flandria87
12Helyett/Le Roux58
13La Casera/Bahamontes46
14G. S. Carpano40
15KAS39
16Gazzola37
16Raleigh/Banana37
18ADR/Agrigel/Bottechia35
19G. S. Solo Superia32
20SEM France-Loire Mavic21
21M.I.C. Moneymakers13