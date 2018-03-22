La Vie Claire wins Prendas Ciclismo retro jersey poll
Mapei and Molteni/Arcore finish in joint second place
More than 2,000 Cyclingnews readers voted in the Prendas Ciclismo retro jersey poll and the La Vie Claire jersey - made famous by the likes of Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond - has won with 10.6 per cent of the votes.
Both Mapei and Molteni/Arcore managed 218 votes apiece, or 10.3 per cent of the votes, and therefore finished in joint second place in the poll.
The Prendas Ciclismo retro jersey poll was launched in the second podcast instalment from our Tirreno-Adriatico coverage, which also included interviews with George Bennett, Tom Dumoulin and Geraint Thomas following a mechanical that potentially cost the Welshman the overall race lead.
You can listen to our Milan-San Remo review with Vincenzo Nibali, Caleb Ewan, Alexander Kristoff and Peter Sagan, and subscribe to the podcast here.
Prendas Ciclismo are a cycling apparel retailer based in Dorset, England, who sell clothing from Santini, Craft, Etxeondo and Katusha Sports. Alongside the modern brands, Prendas Ciclismo offers an extensive collection of famous retro jerseys. The retailer sponsors the Cyclingnews Podcast alongside Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville.
See the full collection of jerseys from Prendas Ciclismo here.
Full Results
|#
|Jersey
|Votes
|1
|La Vie Claire
|224
|2
|Mapei
|218
|2
|Molteni/Arcore
|218
|4
|Molteni
|199
|5
|Peugeot/Shell
|184
|6
|St. Raphael/Geminiani/Quinquina
|170
|7
|San Pellegrino
|155
|8
|Brooklyn
|106
|9
|Z Vetements
|103
|10
|Ti Raleigh
|97
|11
|Mars/Flandria
|87
|12
|Helyett/Le Roux
|58
|13
|La Casera/Bahamontes
|46
|14
|G. S. Carpano
|40
|15
|KAS
|39
|16
|Gazzola
|37
|16
|Raleigh/Banana
|37
|18
|ADR/Agrigel/Bottechia
|35
|19
|G. S. Solo Superia
|32
|20
|SEM France-Loire Mavic
|21
|21
|M.I.C. Moneymakers
|13
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy