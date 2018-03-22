La Vie Claire wins Prendas Ciclismo retro jersey poll

Image 1 of 21 La Vie Claire wins the Prendas Ciclismo retro jersey poll (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 2 of 21 Z Vetements (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 3 of 21 La Vie Claire/Wonder/Radar (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 4 of 21 La Casera/Bahamonetes (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 5 of 21 KAS (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 6 of 21 Helmet/Leroux (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 7 of 21 Gazzola (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 8 of 21 G. S. Carpano (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 9 of 21 Brooklyn (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 10 of 21 ADR/Agrigel/Bottechia (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 11 of 21 M.I.C. Moneymakers (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 12 of 21 Mapei (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 13 of 21 Mars/Flandria (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 14 of 21 Ti Raleigh (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 15 of 21 St. Raphael/Gemiani/Quinquina (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 16 of 21 SEM France-Loire Mavic (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 17 of 21 San Pellegrino (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 18 of 21 Raleigh Banana (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 19 of 21 Peugeot/Shell (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 20 of 21 Molteni/Arcore (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo) Image 21 of 21 Molteni (Image credit: Prendas Ciclismo)

More than 2,000 Cyclingnews readers voted in the Prendas Ciclismo retro jersey poll and the La Vie Claire jersey - made famous by the likes of Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond - has won with 10.6 per cent of the votes.

Both Mapei and Molteni/Arcore managed 218 votes apiece, or 10.3 per cent of the votes, and therefore finished in joint second place in the poll.

The Prendas Ciclismo retro jersey poll was launched in the second podcast instalment from our Tirreno-Adriatico coverage, which also included interviews with George Bennett, Tom Dumoulin and Geraint Thomas following a mechanical that potentially cost the Welshman the overall race lead.

Prendas Ciclismo are a cycling apparel retailer based in Dorset, England, who sell clothing from Santini, Craft, Etxeondo and Katusha Sports. Alongside the modern brands, Prendas Ciclismo offers an extensive collection of famous retro jerseys. The retailer sponsors the Cyclingnews Podcast alongside Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville.

