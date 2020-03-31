La Passione launches its 2020 bib short range

La Passione has a range of five bib shorts to keep you comfy this season

La Passione is presenting its 2020 bib short clothing range, which features a range of five models for riders to choose from.

The Italian couture cycling brand's bib short offering for this season are Prestige, Minimal, Club, PSN and Cell. Each of these bib shorts has a specific purpose and rider in mind.

Headlining the range is La Passione’s Prestige, with its pro-cut ergonomics and laser-cut leg sections. With silicone grip pads in place, the Prestige will remain dutifully in place, no matter how long your ride – or intense your cadence becomes.

The Prestige is designed for both summer and winter riding, providing comfort for rides up to seven hours in duration. Available colours are dark blue and black, it sells for €150.

If endurance training is your calling on the road bike, La Passione’s Minimal bib short is the one you want. This bib is designed for long-distance summer riding and true to its name, features a minimalist design.

The Minimal bib short has a high compression coefficient in its fabric to ensure it remains in the most ergonomic shape, even on a punishing ride. This bib short is only produced in black and is priced at €110.

La Passione’s Club is aimed at riders who frequently ride shorter distances, keeping them in the saddle for no more than three hours. Instead of the pro-cut fit, it has a more relaxed design and uses an anatomically shaped endurance pad.

Colour options are black, dark blue and grey. Retail for the Club is €110 and it has 70mm high laser-cut gripper for the leg sections.

The PSN is made for riders who aren’t afraid of training in warm conditions. A light and breathable bib short, it is constructed from Italian lycra and has air mapping technology, to ensure its pad remains dry. This bib sells for €130.

Rounding out the 2020 La Passione bib short range, is the brand’s Cell. Its materials and construction are all prioritised to comfort and available in either a black or blue finish. This bib also has SPF50 sun protection and retail is set at €110.