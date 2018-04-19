La Fleche Wallonne Feminine highlights - Video

Fleche Wallonne 2018 podium: Anna van der Breggen (1st), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (2nd), Megan Guarner (3rd) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) added a fourth consecutive victory at La Flèche Wallonne to her long list of career highlights on Wednesday. The win moved her into the overall lead of the 2018 Women's WorldTour.

The Dutchwoman raced up the Mur de Huy and took the win ahead of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) and breakaway rider Megan Guarnier, who also races for Boels Dolmans.

Guarnier was part of a dangerous four-rider breakaway that included former winner Pauline Ferrand-Prèvot (Canyon-SRAM), Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini), and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott). The peloton brought them back at the base of the Mur de Huy and raced up the climb to the finish, where Van der Breggen took her fourth title.

Watch the UCI's video highlights from La Flèche Wallonne above.