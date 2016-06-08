Kwiatkowski battles through illness to help Froome at Criterium du Dauphine

Image 1 of 3 Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Chris Froome on stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Michal Kwiatkowski attacks during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Michal Kwiatkowski confirmed to Cyclingnews that he has been suffering with an as-yet undiagnosed illness during this year’s Critérium du Dauphiné.

The former world champion was surprisingly dropped by the peloton on the short late climb on stage 3 and finished nearly nine minutes down on stage winner Fabio Aru.





"I think I’m on the way to preparing for the Tour and the rest of the season. I’ve made a nice programme and I felt great on the first and second stages but today I felt a bit sick in my lungs. I don’t know what it is but I need to see the doctor.”





The Pole had been brought into the team in order to deliver one-day success and form part of Chris Froome’s core Tour de France squad. He has spent time in recent months training with Froome and other members of the team at altitude.



