Kulhavy undergoes surgery
Successful operation for Olympic champ
2012 Olympic mountain bike champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) underwent an operation and reportedly doing well afterward according to solobike.it.
Related Articles
The surgery fixed a nasal problem that the Czech rider has had since receiving a blow a few days before the 2011 marathon Worlds, in which he finished second.
Kulhavy, who is still making up his mind about whether to race on the road or off-road next year, is expected to resume training within a few days.
In recent days, Olympic gold medal winner Kulhavy was also recognized as an "honorary citizen" of Ústí nad Orlicí in the Czech Republic according to pardubice.idnes.cz.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy