Kulhavy undergoes surgery

Successful operation for Olympic champ

2011 World Champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) was on his special gold bike after winning the Olympics

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech) races through the water crossing

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) poses with his brand new gold Specialized Epic, a surprise present for winning the Olympic Games. He didn't race it in the team relay, but look out for it on Saturday in the cross country.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

2012 Olympic mountain bike champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) underwent an operation and reportedly doing well afterward according to solobike.it.

The surgery fixed a nasal problem that the Czech rider has had since receiving a blow a few days before the 2011 marathon Worlds, in which he finished second.

Kulhavy, who is still making up his mind about whether to race on the road or off-road next year, is expected to resume training within a few days.

In recent days, Olympic gold medal winner Kulhavy was also recognized as an "honorary citizen" of Ústí nad Orlicí in the Czech Republic according to pardubice.idnes.cz.