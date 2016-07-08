Kruijswijk extends with LottoNL-Jumbo for two more years

Image 1 of 5 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Steven Kruijswijk struggles to the line after crashing during stage 19. Image 4 of 5 Steven Kruijswijk rides alone after crashing during stage 19. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Steven Kruijswijk has signed on with Team LottoNL-Jumbo for another two years. The Dutch rider, who finished fourth in this year's Giro d'Italia, made the announcement on Twitter. "Happy I'll stay 2 more years with ‪@LottoJumbo_road! Looking forward to work with them for top results!"

"The team has an ambitious plan towards 2018 with the sprint train and the support for the classification riders in the team," the 29-year-old said. "I am confident that we can realise these ambitions together. This is the sports coaching, technical and support staff of the team, I would like to work with. The last Giro d'Italia confirmed my thoughts and gave me great confidence for the future."

Kruijswijk joined the Rabobank Development Team in 2007, before moving up to the Rabobank Team in 2010. He has been with the same team, under various team names, his entire career. He finished eighth in the 2011 Giro and seventh in 2015. He also won the overall title in the Arctic Tour of Norway in 2014.

This year he wore the leader's jersey for five stages in the Giro, finishing second in three consecutive stages. However, he lost the lead on the 19th stage, when he crashed into a snowbank on the descent of the Colle dell'Agnello. It was later confirmed that he had broken a rib, but he continued in the race, finally finishing just off the podium.

A number of other teams had shown interest in signing him, including Sky, Katusha and Movistar, but his current team was determined to hold onto him.

"Steven is a fine example of the talent in our team," Sports Director Nico Verhoeven said. "Steven showed what he is capable of in the last Giro with his amazing performance. We are proud that he has confidence in our plan with the support for the classification riders in the team."

Kruijswijk is scheduled to ride the Olympics and the Vuelta a Espana later this year.