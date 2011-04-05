Kroon hopes to return in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Image 1 of 2 Karsten Kroon (BMC) after a frightening crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Karsten Kroon hopes to be back from his injuries in time for Liege-Bastogne-Liege at the end of April. The BMC Racing Team rider will not need surgery on his broken collarbone and can be back on the bike within a week.

Kroon crashed with 87km to go in last Sunday's Tour of Flanders, ending up with a broken left collarbone, concussion and stitches above his eyebrow.

"It's a clean break. I do not need an operation,” he told De Telegraaf. “After about two or three days I can get on the rollers and after a week off, I can cycle again carefully. There is a serious chance that I can still start Liege-Bastogne-Liege."

If he does ride, however, he knows that he will not affect the outcome of the race. “The good form I have now will be gone. But I am aiming towards a comeback in Liege. "

It was not Kroon's first disastrous fall in a Spring Classic. Last year he suffered various facial fractures after crashing out of Fleche Wallonne. “I've had bad luck, but in spite of that, this is still fun,” he said philosophically.

Terpstra: could have helped in Flanders finale

His Dutch countryman Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) is still recovering from a fractured collarbone suffered in the Three Days of de Panne. “I watched the Tour of Flanders on television and it is unfortunate that I was not there. When you see how strong Sylvain Chavanel was and that Tom Boonen was also in the finale, perhaps I could have made a difference. With the form I had, I assume that I would have been in the finale.”

The Dutch champion hopes to make his comeback at the Four Days of Dunkirk at the beginning of May. After that he will look to the Tour of Belgium and the national championships on his way to the Tour de France.