Krizek to Liquigas-Cannondale for two years as neo-pro

Liquigas-Cannondale manager Roberto Amadio presents Matthias Krizek with his new Trikot (Image credit: Liquigas-Cannondale)

Matthias Krizek will ride for Liquigas-Cannondale for the next two seasons. Starting next season, the Austrian, who has just become a stagiaire for the Italian team, will be the first Viennese rider to ride full time for a WorldTour team.

Krizek, 23, rode for the Continental-ranked Tyrol Team for three years before returning to Elite 2 status this season with the Italian Team Marchiol. “In 2011 I left my hometown of Vienna to realize the dream of every cyclist: to become a professional cyclist. That dream has now been fulfilled,” he said said in a press release.

His manager, Robert Marcuzzo, said: “This season Matthias proved his great talent. At the Girobio, the most important U23 stage race in Italy, he won the first stage and wore the pink jersey of the overall leader. A dream for every cyclist.”

Krizek will make his debut for the team as a stagiaire at the GP Camaiore on August 11.