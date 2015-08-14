Kristoff: Now it’s Zakarin’s chance at the Arctic Tour of Norway
Climbers should rise to the top of the general classification during Saturday's finishing climb
Despite leading the Arctic Race of Norway after two stages, Alexander Kristoff is realistic enough to know that retaining the lead after stage 3 will be an uphill struggle.
Saturday’s stage from Senja to Målselv features a punishing final climb and should see the overall landscape at the race shift with the sprinters, such as Krsitoff, giving way to the more capable climbers.
In Kristoff’s Katusha ranks is the ideal candidate in Ilnur Zakarin, who won the Tour of Romandie and a stage of the Giro d’Italia earlier this year.
Kristoff remains in the lead, holding a two second advantage over compatriot Edvald Boasson Hagen but with a gallery of climbers within touching distance of the race lead, Kristoff is resigned to the likely outcome of losing his jersey.
