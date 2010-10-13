Kreders complete Amsterdam Six Day roster

Image 1 of 2 Michel Kreder (Garmin-Transitions) was best young rider at the Tour Haut Var (Image credit: Slipstream Sports) Image 2 of 2 Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners) was excited about his third place finish for the stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

The 10th modern edition of the Amsterdam Six Day will take place on October 18-23 with the 14-team field being completed by the Garmin-Transitions team's young brothers Michel and Raymond Kreder. The Dutch duo round out a star-studded roster that will kick off the winter Six Day season.

Germans Roger Kluge and Robert Bartko will take the number one spot as defending champions, after defeating the Swiss pair Franco Marvulli and Bruno Risi on the final day last year. With Risi's retirement, Marvulli will line up with Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra to create a powerful foe for the Germans.

The experienced Six Day pair Leon Van Bon and Danny Stam are one of eight all-Dutch teams, which also include Peter Schep and former sprint star-turned endurance rider Theo Bos.

The Amsterdam Six Day events will also include the UIV Talents Cup for under-25 riders, a women's Six Day, a mini 3-Day for juniors and the Sprint Six Day.

Included on the roster for the sprint events are Americans Giddeon Massie, Andy Lakatosh and Tracy Dean.

The Amsterdam Six Day was first run in 1933 and lasted for five years before going dormant until 1966. After a few more editions, the race ceased to exist until its revival in the new Amsterdam velodrome in 2001.

Amsterdam Six Day teams:

1 Roger Kluge / Robert Bartko (Ger)

2 Franco Marvulli / Niki Terpstra (Swi/Ned)

3 Leon Van Bon / Danny Stam (Ned)

4 Theo Bos / Peter Schep (Ned)

5 Wim Stroetinga / Leif Lampater (Ned/Ger)

6 Pim Ligthart / Jens Mouris (Ned)

7 Jos Pronk / Matthe Pronk (Ned)

8 Tim Veldt / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned)

9 Morgan Kneisky / Elia Viviani (Fra/Ita)

10 Tim Mertens / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)

11 Jeff Vermeulen / Yoeri Havik (Ned)

12 Marc Hester / Bobbie Traksel (Den/Ned)

13 Arno van der Zwet / Niki Stoepler (Ned)

14 Michel Kreder / Raymond Kreder (Ned)