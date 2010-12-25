Konwa signs with Milka-Trek team

Marek Konwa is the latest addition to the Milka-Trek MTB Racing Team for 2011. (Image credit: Milka-Trek MTB Racing Team)

Polish under 23 cross country national champion Marek Konwa will join with the Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team, starting February 1, 2011. Konwa is the third new rider in the team for next year, in addition to Dutch riders Jeroen Boelen and Anneke Beerten.

"The opportunity to work with the Milka-Trek MTB Racing Team and Bart Brentjens is a big thing for me," said Konwa. "My ambition is the rainbow jersey and an Olympic medal and for sure, Bart is the person who knows the best how to reach this goal."

"It will be my first season as a professional rider with professional support from my team on mountain bike circuit, and I can't wait for our first race."

"Marek is a very talented rider," said Brenjens, who manages the Milka-Trek MTB Racing Team. "He has very good technical skills, and he is very eager to ride. Marek is still very young (20), he can learn a lot, and I hope we can help him get to a higher level."

Konwa started riding when he was 13 years old. His career highlights include a fifth place at the world championships in 2009, Under 23 national championship titles in 2009 and 2010 and a bronze medal at the Under 23 cyclo-cross Worlds in 2010.

Konwa joins three other racers on the team, who have extended their contracts: Dutchman Jelmer Pietersma, Belgian Tim Wynants and Finn Jukka Vastaranta.

Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Racing for 2011

Anneke Beerten

Jeroen Boelen

Bart Brentjens

Marek Konwa

Jelmer Pietersma

Jukka Vastaranta

Tim Wynants