Komoot sold to Italian tech company, putting jobs at risk

By published

Bending Spoons announced acquisition of route-planning app on Wednesday with job losses and subscription changes now possible

Komoot
Komoot (Image credit: komoot)

Italian technology company Bending Spoons announced the acquisition of route-planning app Komoot on Wednesday, with job losses possible as a result.

Bending Spoons owns several well-known tech brands, including Evernote, WeTransfer, Issuu, and Brightcove. In a press release announcing the acquisition, it claims to serve a billion people, with more than 300 million people using its products each month.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

