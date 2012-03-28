Kolobnev signs for Katusha

Image 1 of 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Russian champion Alexandre Kolobnev (Katusha). (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 3 Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Controversial Russian rider Alexandr Kolobnev, who was cleared of systematic doping by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) at the end of February, has re-signed for Team Katusha for the remainder of the 2012 season. Kolobnev enjoyed plenty of success for Katusha in 2010 and 2011, though his final year with the team was blighted by accusations that he sold victory at the 2010 Liege-Bastogne-Liege to Alexandre Vinokourov.

Katusha released Kolobnev pending the outcome of his hearing, which found in his favour when the court ruled that the hydrochlorothiazide found in his system at the last year's Tour de France was the result of medication used for a vascular disease that he has suffered from for many years. Now that he is free to ride again, he has been reunited with his former teammates on the Russian-based squad.

It is not known exactly when Kolobnev will return to the peloton as he is currently recovering from a training accident.

"I am very happy to receive a proposal to become a part of Katusha Team," Kolobnev said. "I had a very hard period of time in my life, but I passed it. Already, its behind me. I thank the Russian Cycling Federation and its President Igor Makarov for the big support that was provided to me. With the help of Mr Makarov I can ride for Katusha again. I think I have enough power and motivation to strengthen the team in the Classics as well as in other races of the season."