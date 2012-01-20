Kolobnev doping case to go before CAS in February

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexandr Kolobnev will have his day in court next month. The Court of Arbitraiton for Sport has scheduled the UCI's appeal of his case for a hearing on February 7.

The Russian tested positive for the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, which can be used as a masking agent, at the fifth stage of the Tour de France last summer. He withdrew from the Tour and voluntarily suspended himself. He denied having used any doping, but the B-sample also came back positive.

The Russian anti-doping agency did not suspend him, but gave him a warning and a fine. The UCI announced in early December that it had appealed that decision to the CAS.

Kolobnev had ridden with Katusha since 2010, but team manger Hans-Michael Holczer confirmed in December that he would not return to the team this season.

The 30-year-old made further headlines late last year when a Swiss magazine alleged that Alexandre Vinokourov bought the win in the 2010 Liege-Bastogne-Liege from him. Vinokourov has vigorously denied the charges and indicated he would sue the magazine, while Kolobnev has not publicly commented.