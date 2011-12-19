Kolobnev not with Katusha in 2012

Russian champion Alexandre Kolobnev (Katusha). (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Alexandr Kolobnev will not ride for Katusha in 2012. Incoming team manager Hans-Michael Holczer confirmed that the rider, who tested positive during the Tour de France, would not be on the team.

Kolobnev did not attend the team's recent training camp in Tuscany. Holczer told gazeta.ru that the team roster was full and there was no place left for Kolobnev.

“There's no point in having a rider on the team who is limbo,” he said. The Russian tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic, during the Tour this summer. He has denied used this or any other doping product.

The Russian cycling federation did not suspend him, but gave him a warning and a fine. The International Cycling Union has appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, asking that he be suspended for two years.

Kolobnev made headlines again recently when a Swiss magazine claimed that Alexandre Vinokourov purchased the win in Liege-Bastogne-Liege from him in 2010.