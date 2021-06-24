Koen de Kort has three fingers amputated in emergency surgery

Trek-Segafredo’s Koen de Kort suffered serious damage to his right hand in an off-road vehicular accident in the Pyreenes area of northern Spain Thursday which resulted in the amputation of three fingers.

"Unfortunately, Koen has lost the third, fourth, and fifth finger of his right hand. The amputation has been total removal," explained Trek-Segafredo physician Dr. Manuel Rodríguez Alonso in a team statement.

The severity of his injuries required an emergency transfer by helicopter to hospital in Sabadell, in the province of Barcelona. The team doctor has been in close contact with the Parc Tauli hospital medical staff, and said he had been in contact with Koen, who was in good condition.

"Dr. Jorge Serrano, who operated on him and to whom we must thank for his work, told me that from the first findings the functionality of the hand will be maintained thanks to the thumb and index finger. The latter also suffered a considerable damage but, thanks to the efforts of the doctors, was saved from amputation,” Dr Rodríguez Alonso said.

"Because of considerable dirt around the wounds, the risk of infection has not been ruled out, but the most appropriate antibiotic therapy is being administered. Obviously, Koen will remain in the hospital for the next few days."

The 38-year-old Dutchman was the captain of Trek-Segafredo’s squad at last year’s Vuelta a España. He signed a one-year contract last fall to continue for a fifth season with Trek-Segafredo in 2021.

This year, he has competed at the Giro, and also participated in the Baloise Belgium Tour, UAE Tour and Tour de la Provence. His last race was at the Dutch National Championships where he placed 25th in the road race.

There were no further details about Koen’s accident at this time.