König targeting podium at Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 2 Leopold Konig makes the step up to WorldTour level with Team Sky. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 2 Leopold Konig leads Giovanni Visconti (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Leopold König (Team Sky) has never had anything less than a top 10 in any Grand Tour he's competed in and he's looking to step it up a notch when he rides the Giro d'Italia later this season. König will race the Giro for the first time in May, where he hopes to compete in a shared leadership role with Richie Porte. After showing he's more than capable to hold his own at last year's Tour de France, he believes that he can go even better this time around.



