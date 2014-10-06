Gallery: 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation

Image 1 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Lapresse) Image 2 of 34 Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 34 Alberto Contador at the 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Lapresse) Image 6 of 34 Cadel Evans and Alberto Contador (Image credit: Lapresse) Image 7 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Lapresse) Image 8 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Lapresse) Image 9 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Lapresse) Image 10 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Lapresse) Image 11 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Lapresse) Image 12 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Lapresse) Image 13 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Lapresse) Image 14 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Lapresse) Image 15 of 34 Raimondo Zanaboni and Paolo Bellino (Image credit: Lapresse) Image 16 of 34 UCI president Brian Cookson (Image credit: Lapresse) Image 17 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 Riders at the 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 Rigoberto Uran wore a pink bowtie at the 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 34 Cadel Evans was honoured at the 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 Marco Corti, Valerio Tebaldi, Fabio Duarte and Claudio Corti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Nacer Bouhanni, Michal Kwiatkowski, Rigoberto Uran, Fabio Aru, Alberto Contador, Ivan Basso and Julian Arredondo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 Julian Arredondo and Rigoberto Uran at the 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 Alberto Contador and world champion Michal Kwiatkowskit at the 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 The audience seated on white lounges at the 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 Cadel Evans, Alberto Contador and Michal Kwiatkowski at the 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 34 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Lapresse)

RCS Sport today unveiled the route for the 2015 Giro d'Italia, Milan's Palazzo del Ghiaccio, a former ice rink, with a sea of white lounge chairs in which the race's former and current stars held court.

Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso, former champions of the Italian Grand Tour, took to the stage with world champion Michal Kwiatkowski, this year's points jersey winner Nacer Bouhanni, mountains classification winner Julian Arredondo, the retiring former world champion Cadel Evans, Rigoberto Uran and stage winner Fabio Aru during the presentation.

The riders reacted positively to the route, which includes six summit finishes, six flat stages for the sprinters, a team time trial and a lengthy individual time trial in what is being touted as a "modern, balanced route".

Enjoy this gallery of images from the presentation.