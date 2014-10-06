Gallery: 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation

RCS Sport today unveiled the route for the 2015 Giro d'Italia, Milan's Palazzo del Ghiaccio, a former ice rink, with a sea of white lounge chairs in which the race's former and current stars held court.
Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso, former champions of the Italian Grand Tour, took to the stage with world champion Michal Kwiatkowski, this year's points jersey winner Nacer Bouhanni, mountains classification winner Julian Arredondo, the retiring former world champion Cadel Evans, Rigoberto Uran and stage winner Fabio Aru during the presentation.
The riders reacted positively to the route, which includes six summit finishes, six flat stages for the sprinters, a team time trial and a lengthy individual time trial in what is being touted as a "modern, balanced route".
Enjoy this gallery of images from the presentation.
