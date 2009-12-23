Knee and rib problems for Weylandt

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) (Image credit: Tom De Meyer)

Wouter Weylandt has had nothing but trouble since this Team Quick Step training camp in Calpe, Spain, earlier this month. He is now suffering from a knee problem and a broken rib.

He returned from the camp with knee pain and was ordered to rest the knee for 10 days, but that hasn't helped. “The doctor again prescribed 10 to 14 days of rest for me, because the knee is overloaded,” he told the Gazet van Antwerpen.

And if that is not enough, he found another injury. “A bone scan taken of my entire body shows that I've broken a rib.” the 25-year-old said. “That's a souvenir from a fall during a 'cross race at the beginning of December.”