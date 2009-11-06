Klöden, German prosecutors agree to end investigation

Andreas Kloden (T-Mobile) on the first lap (Image credit: Luc Claessen)

Andreas Klöden has settled an investigation by German prosecutors into alleged sporting fraud during his time with Team Telekom/T-Mobile. Klöden has agreed to pay an unspecified sum to a foundation for handicapped children.

The German rider was under investigation for suspected involvement in blood doping at the University of Freiburg Clinic. Former teammate Patrik Sinkewitz was claimed to have named Klöden as riding to the clinic for a transfusion during the 2006 Tour de France.

The agreement was announced Friday night by Klöden's attorneys, who noted that the 34-year-old is still considered innocent of all charges. They also said that under the settlement public prosecutors in Bonn, Germany, had agreed that statements made by a witness, not named but believed to be Sinkewitz, concerning Klöden were not proven.

Patrik Sinkewitz has publicly maintained throughout the course of the investigation that he did not name any other riders when questioned by authorities.

It was previously reported that Klöden had agreed to pay a 25,000 Euro fine to settle the case. The attorneys emphasised that the payment to the handicapped facility was not a fine, and in addition was less than 25,000 Euro.

The attorneys' statement further said that Klöden had made the agreement “with a heavy heart” to spare himself and his family from further investigation, as well as to save time and money.

Klöden left T-Mobile at the end of the 2006 season, he rode for Team Astana from 2007 to 2009 and will ride for the newly-formed Team RadioShack in the coming season

