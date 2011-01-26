Video: Klemme on joining Leopard Trek and the Classics
Promising German talks at Mallora team camp
Dominic Klemme may not be a household name in cycling but the young German, who bears an uncanny likeness to Jan Ullrich, is a respected and promising rider on the Leopard Trek team. Having finished 14th in his Paris-Roubaix debut last year, he did enough to win a contract with Leopard and has aspirations on improving into a Classics rider in the coming years.
First things first, and Klemme will be looking for his first pro win this year. In this video he talks about leaving Bjarne Riis and Saxo Bank, signing for his new team and his goals for 2011.
