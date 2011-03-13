Kiserlovski recovers from fright of his life
Astana rider heads home to Croatia after horrible Paris-Nice crash
Astana's Robert Kiserlovski spent one night at the hospital before flying back home to Rijeka, Croatia, after a terribly spectacular crash he had at Paris-Nice in stage 7 on Saturday. TV footage showed him lying on the ground under a parked truck on a slippery downhill.
"I have nothing broken, but I got eight stitches in my face and have pain everywhere, all over my body," said Kiserlovski to Cyclingnews by phone during his layover at the Paris airport.
"This was not a good experience. I've never been in such a situation before. I had such a fright that I didn't remember where I was. After half an hour, I remembered that I was somewhere in France."
He recalled the circumstances of his crash. "I was riding normally on the descent. I wasn't going too fast or anything. I didn't feel like it was slippery, but an incredibly strong wind took me out from behind as if it came from the top of the climb. I don't know what happened. Maybe my back wheel was too light for that wind?
"I took the corner normally, but I lost control of my bike after the corner. I saw that truck and I said to myself: Oh, God! This is no good, it's going to hurt."
"I still can't believe what speed I had picked up. Now I have to take a good rest at home."
The Croatian was supposed to take part in the Istrian Spring Week with his national team, but he has cancelled that appointment. "I also believe that I won't be able to ride the Criterium International. I know this would have been a good race for me, but I probably can't do it."
"My main goal for the first part of this year is the Giro d'Italia with Roman Kreuziger, so I have to focus on that only. I might resume racing at the Giro del Trentino next month."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy