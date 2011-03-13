Kiserlovski recovers from fright of his life

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) attacks with Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Astana's Robert Kiserlovski spent one night at the hospital before flying back home to Rijeka, Croatia, after a terribly spectacular crash he had at Paris-Nice in stage 7 on Saturday. TV footage showed him lying on the ground under a parked truck on a slippery downhill.

"I have nothing broken, but I got eight stitches in my face and have pain everywhere, all over my body," said Kiserlovski to Cyclingnews by phone during his layover at the Paris airport.

"This was not a good experience. I've never been in such a situation before. I had such a fright that I didn't remember where I was. After half an hour, I remembered that I was somewhere in France."

He recalled the circumstances of his crash. "I was riding normally on the descent. I wasn't going too fast or anything. I didn't feel like it was slippery, but an incredibly strong wind took me out from behind as if it came from the top of the climb. I don't know what happened. Maybe my back wheel was too light for that wind?

"I took the corner normally, but I lost control of my bike after the corner. I saw that truck and I said to myself: Oh, God! This is no good, it's going to hurt."

"I still can't believe what speed I had picked up. Now I have to take a good rest at home."

The Croatian was supposed to take part in the Istrian Spring Week with his national team, but he has cancelled that appointment. "I also believe that I won't be able to ride the Criterium International. I know this would have been a good race for me, but I probably can't do it."

"My main goal for the first part of this year is the Giro d'Italia with Roman Kreuziger, so I have to focus on that only. I might resume racing at the Giro del Trentino next month."