Kim Cadzow inks new deal with EF Education-Cannondale after strong spring campaign

By
published

'I'm developing a lot faster than I thought I would' says New Zealand time trial champion

Kim Cadzow
Kim Cadzow (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Cadzow has inked a new deal with EF Education-Cannondale that will see her racing with the American team in 2025. The New Zealand time trial champion joined the newly-launched Continental outfit this season and renewed her contract after a strong spring campaign and promising performances on the Women's WorldTour.

“I’m developing a lot faster than I thought I would, especially compared to last year. I’m amazed at how quickly things are happening. In terms of bike handling and technique, I’ve grown a lot. I’ve learned about how to race in the peloton, about riding, nutrition, recovery, and training," Cadzow said.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.