Killington Stage Race returns after a decade hiatus

George Hincapie (BMC) looking splendid in his USA gear. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The Killington Stage Race was one of the most prestigious road cycling event in eastern United States of America but disappeared ten years ago. This year, it returns as a three-day stage race held from May 29-31 in Vermont.

“It’s really exciting to bring this event back,” said Race Director Gary Kessler. “It’s a long and storied history. I personally loved to race in this event and spent most of my season planning for it. Many younger racers have heard of it and have told me they are looking forward to getting to race in it. I know it also means a lot to the local community to have the event back as well. They are looking forward to welcoming the racers to the area.”

The Killington Stage Race was founded in 1987 and ran for 14 years before being cancelled in 2000 due to a loss of funding and revenue. Organizer Gery Kessler is responsible for the event’s return with help of financial backing from the Killington Economic Development & Tourism Board.

"We're excited to help bring back the Killington Stage Race and hope to attract the top amateur cyclists from the Northeastern United States and Canada." said Seth Webb the Director of the Killington Economic Development and Tourism Commission.

Ten years ago, the Killington Stage Race was a top tier event that drew in the top professional men and women in the nation to compete. Competitors included George Hincapie, who won the overall title in 1998 and former stage winners brothers Frank and Mark McCormack and Chris Wherry. On the women’s side, French legend Jeanne Longo won the overall title in 2000.

Kessler hopes to bring the event back to the National Racing Calendar

(NRC) in the future. “This first year I’m just working to get the race up and running. Once we have it started and based on sponsorship we will look at NRC. The race had been UCI sanctioned in the past I understand.”

The Killington Stage Race will offer three stages beginning with a 116km circuit race on Saturday, a 17.6km time trial on Sunday and will conclude with a 97km road race on Monday.

There are seven fields open for registration including men’s Pro 1/2, 3, 4, Junior, Masters 40+, 50+ and women’s 3/4. The organization is

considering adding a women’s Pro 1/2 field based on interest. Pro women can go to the event website to express their interest in racing the Killington Stage Race. See: www.killingtonstagerace.com.