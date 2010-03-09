USA CRITS moves finale to Texas

Elite men's podium (L-R): Adrian Hegyvary (Hagens-berman Llp Cycling, 2nd), Eric Barlevav (Mountain Khakis, 1st), Gavi Epstein (Champion System Racing,3rd) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The USA Crits series will expand to nine races for men and five races for women, with the finale moving from Las Vegas to Dallas, Texas.

The series will maintain its traditional start at the 31st Athens Twilight Criterium in Georgia on April 24 with events for both men and women. It will then take a two month break before the next race on June 19, the Giro d'Grafton in Wisconsin, which is also part of the Tour of Americas Dairyland.

The series will continue at the Hyde Park Blast in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 26 with a race for the men only, and then move on to West Chester, Pennsylvania for the return of the Iron Hill Twilight on July 10 where the women's series will resume.

The next two stops are for the men only: the Capital Criterium in Washington, DC on July 11 and the Boise Criterium on July 17.

Both fields will contest the August 7 Presbyterian Hospital Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina in an event which benefits the Brain Tumor Fund for the Carolinas and has one of the largest prize purses in the country.

The women's finale will take place at the Chris Thater Memorial in Binghamton, New York on August 28, but for the men it will be the lead-up to their finale in Dallas, Texas.

The men's series winner will be decided at the Texas Tough Grand Prix on September 16 - a move from the previous finale in Las Vegas during the Interbike trade show.

"This was the right move for the future of the Series," said Gene Dixon, co-founder of the USA CRITS Championship Series. "We have heard nothing but positive feedback from teams and riders who have attended the last 2 years. In addition, this guarantees the Series finale will be televised and have a large prize purse."

With the start/finish adjacent to the American Airlines Center, the posh W-Hotel and more than $20 million in large outdoor video screen technology built into the venue, spectators will enjoy non-stop action as the riders compete for more than $20,000 in prize money and $5,000 in primes.