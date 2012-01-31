Kenny and German sprint team to receive World track gold medals

Image 1 of 3 The men's sprint podium: Matt Crampton, Jason Kenny and Chris Hoy (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 3 Grégory Baugé defeated Jason Kenny in two races. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 I’m number one again... Gregory Bauge on the sprint podium with Kenny and Hoy. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

British track sprinter Jason Kenny and the German team sprint trio of René Enders, Maximilian Levy and Stefan Nimke will officially be crowned 2011 World champions in London on February 16, the German cycling federation has announced. Following the suspension of French rider Grégory Baugé, who infringed the sport's whereabouts rules, the 26-year-old and the French track sprint team have lost their titles taken in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, last year.

The UCI will hold an official ceremony on the first day of the Track Cycling World Cup in London, which takes place from 16-19 February 2012 at the Velodrome in the Olympic Park. Kenny and the German sprint team will be awarded their rainbow jerseys and gold medals, which they will have to defend again in April at the 2012 track Worlds held in Melbourne, Australia.

On November 8, 2011, Baugé was given a backdated suspension of one year, from December 23, 2010, to December 22, 2011, for violating the "whereabouts" requirements. There were two violations "regarding rider availability" and one missed test, all within 18 months. The UCI nullified Baugé's results during that period, but Baugé is set to appeal the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The news came as quite a surprise and whilst it's an honour to get my first senior world championship title, I would have preferred to have achieved it under different circumstances," Kenny said in a statement.

