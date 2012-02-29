Kenda/Felt Team ready to roll for 2012

Image 1 of 4 Defending women's champion Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) would finish 4th in the 2011 edition. (Image credit: Chris Schmidt / xmatic) Image 2 of 4 Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) having another good 'cross outing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 4 Sage Wilderman (United States Of America) is a US National Champion (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) (Image credit: Kevin Kane)

The Kenda/Felt Pro Mountain Bike Team announced its team roster for the 2012 racing season. The team is bringing back veterans with results while adding some new talent.

Returning riders include reigning National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series Champion Amanda Carey and former cross country U23 champions Colin Cares and Andy Schultz. Carey has entered and won 10 NUEs over the past three years. Defending that title is her top goal for 2012. Cares was on the podium at US marathon nationals and the Whiskey Offroad last year. He will be back for more, as will 2010 Whiskey winner Schultz.

Drew Edsall and Sage Wilderman are new to the team. Edsall will race a schedule similar to last year: US Pro XCTs, NUEs and stage races. Sage will be building on the successes of her first year in the elite pro field. In 2010, Wilderman won the U23 cross country national championship, the collegiate national downhill, the collegiate national short track and took second in the collegiate national cross country. We are excited to see her impressive talents grow.

The Kenda/Felt Team will compete in races across the country this year, including the complete US Pro XCT Series, NUE Series races, US cross country and marathon national championships and stage races including the Trans-Sylvania Epic and the Furious 3.

Kenda USA is back as title sponsor for the sixth consecutive year. Kenda Tire is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Bicycle sponsor Felt is back with the team for the third season. Athletes will be racing the 26-inch dual suspension Edict LTD with 100mm of travel in the rear or the 29-inch Nine LTD.

2012 Kenda/Felt Pro Mountain Bike Team

Colin Cares (cross country, marathon)

Amanda Carey (marathon, stage racing)

Drew Edsall (cross country, marathon, stage racing)

Andy Schultz (cross country, marathon)

Sage Wilderman (cross country)