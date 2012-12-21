Kenda/Felt Mountain Bike Team announced

Image 1 of 3 Mitch Hoke (Cliff Bar) having a top 10 ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) tries to catch the leaders during a parade lap off the start. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 3 of 3 Kenda/Felt rider Drew Edsall leads on the second lap at Lumberjack (Image credit: Andrea Tucker / www.tuckerbikes.com)

Michell Hoke will join the Kenda/Felt Mountain Bike Team in 2013. The squad announced its roster for next season, including returning members Colin Cares and Drew Edsall.

The trio will compete in mountain bike races including cross country, 100 milers, short tracks, stage races, eliminators and enduros.

Hoke wrapped up the cross country season on Team USA at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. Based out of his home in Boulder, Colorado, he will pursue a full domestic cross country season and make appearances at some enduro events.

Longtime Kenda rider Cares will return for continued success in the US Pro XCT Series as well as compete in selected European World Cups. In 2012, Cares led the Pro XCT Series for most of the year before ending the season in fourth place, behind three US Olympians. He also represented Team USA at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, his sixth trip to Worlds. A former U23 national champion, he also resides in Boulder.

Edsall is returning for his second year with the Kenda/Felt Team. He will continue to focus on National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series races, as well as the Trans-Sylvania Epic stage race, events in which he found success in 2012. He also conducted youth and adult clinics for the Kenda/Felt Team. The Fort Myers, Florida, resident will continue to provide new mountain bike riders with access to his years of coaching and racing knowledge in 2013.

Notably absent from the Kenda/Felt roster is former NUE Series champion Amanda Carey and her previous teammates Andy Schultz and Sage Wilderman.

"Kenda is extremely proud to be able to continue the relationship we have had with the team as it has continued to evolve into one of the best domestic professional mountain bike teams in the United States," said Ben Anderson, North American Marketing Manager and Director of Product Development at Kenda USA. "We are excited to see Colin Cares and Drew Edsall back this year, and are looking forward to great things from Mitchell Hoke as he becomes a Kenda athlete."

"As a manufacturer, a relationship with a team like Kenda/Felt allows us to develop product that is put through the rigors of racing from the World Cup level to the premier ultra endurance events and everything in between," said Anderson.

Doug Martin, Sports Marketing Director of Felt Bicycles, said, "It is very rewarding to know Felt helped put the Kenda/Felt Team racers on podiums in events from cross country to 100-milers in 2012 and we look forward to even more in 2013," said . "With the return of both Colin and Drew, plus the exciting addition of Mitchell, we feel the team is poised to move to a new level. Felt has always hung its hat on racing and we are truly privileged to be associated with this program."

Kenda/Felt Team athletes will compete on the new 2013 Felt Nine hardtail frames, Edict Nine LTD 100mm dual suspension frames, and for enduro events the new Compulsion LT 1, Felt's 160mm travel frame.

Kenda/Felt MTB Team for 2013

Colin Cares

Drew Edsall

Mitchell Hoke