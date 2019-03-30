Kelderman set for collarbone surgery after Catalunya crash
Sunweb rider uncertain for Giro d'Italia
Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) is set for another spell on the sidelines after crashing out on stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya. The Sunweb rider hit the deck as his team were chasing the day's early break, and medical checks later revealed that Kelderman has broken his left collarbone and suffered a neck vertebrae fracture.
Last spring Kelderman broke his right collarbone in a fall during Tirreno-Adriatico. He returned to racing later in the year but another fall in the Dutch national championships dislodged the plate in his shoulder and he was forced to skip the Tour de France as a result. He returned once more and finished tenth overall in the Vuelta a España.
