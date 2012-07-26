Kelderman extends deal with Rabobank

Image 1 of 5 Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) took the young rider's jersey. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 2 of 5 Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) during the Dutch National Time Trial Championships (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 5 Dutch rider Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental) placed second, narrowly missing the stage win. (Image credit: Ian Jennings) Image 5 of 5 Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental) awaits the podium ceremony. (Image credit: Ivo Rilovic)

Twenty-one-year-old Wilco Kelderman has been rewarded for his impressive debut pro season with Rabobank with his current contract extended through until the end of 2014.

After a difficult start to 2011, Kelderman won the Tour of Norway and Thüringen-Rundfahrt, U23. This season, the Dutch hope finished eighth overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné, which cemented the promise shown at the Tour of California, where he finished seventh on GC. Both performances earned him the young rider classification.

"Wilco is a talent that we are keen to help advance in his development," said Rabobank technical director Erik Breukink. "He's already shown some nice results on the road, but he's still at the beginning of his career. We are happy that he has chosen to extend his stay with us."

Kelderman meanwhile, said that he was pleased with the team's move explaining it "expresses a lot of faith," in his abilities.

"Last year I moved up from the continental team to the pro team. The first half of the year was all about settling in, but I've been well taken care of and now feel super comfortable. The Rabobank Cycling Team is the biggest team in the Netherlands - I'm very happy to be riding for them."