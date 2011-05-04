Dutch talent Wilco Kelderman signed to professional ranks for 2012

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental) remains the leader of the young riders classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

20-year old Dutch climbing talent Wilco Kelderman will join the senior Rabobank Team as of next year, having proved himself in the continental development team over the last few seasons.

Last year the young Barnevelder rode impressively, putting in good performances at the Tour Alsace (where he won a stage and claimed the overall) and also at the prestigious Tour de l'Avenir. The Dutchman has continued his run of results this year impressing management enough to be awarded with a professional contract for 2012.

"I'm thrilled that I get my chance in the pro ranks. I’m looking forward to next year and I hope that I can repay the confidence placed in me by team management by picking up some good results. I’ve really only ever been interested in riding for Rabobank, and so this is definitely the realization of a dream for me," Kelderman said.

Rabobank’s continental team continues to churn out new Dutch talent. Kelderman’s signing continues a flow of riders from the feeder team that includes, Tom Jelte Slagter, who made the switch to the pro ranks this year, Lars Boom and Robert Gesink.

Erik Breukink was quick to highlight this fact when quizzed about Kelderman’s signing.

"We will continue our motto 'Loyalty and Time for Talent’" the Rabobank technical director said.

"With Kelderman we have another great product of the training team of Peter Kuys and Arthur van Dongen. Young riders want to join our team because we help them develop. This is a great compliment to the entire team."

