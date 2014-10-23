Kazakhstan to introduce biometric passport monitoring from 2015

Image 1 of 3 You little beauty: Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) from Kazakhstan celebrates his tour win on the podium in Sanya. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 3 Maxim Iglinsky (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Alexander Vinokourov and Vincenzo Nibali celebrate the Astana win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In response to three positive doping tests by Kazakhstan riders, the country’s National Anti-Doping Centre along with the Kazakstan Cycling Federation will introduce biometric passport monitoring of domestic professional cyclists from 2015.

Astana riders Maxim Iglinskiy and Valentin Iglinskiy both tested positive for EPO while Astana stagiaire Ilya Davidenok tested positive for anabolic androgenic steroids at the Tour de l'Avenir while riding for the continental team. As a result, Astana's WorldTour licence is now under review by the UCI.

The two organisations released a join memorandum in which they pledge to make “a giant leap forward in anti-doping methodology and practice.”

"The importance of this document is difficult to overestimate,” said KCF Executive Director Dmitriy Muravyev. “The memorandum is a significant part of the anti-doping program we have been developing in recent months in co-operation with the Center's specialists and international experts. The program is aimed at preventing the use of banned substances listed by WADA.

"In Kazakhstan in 2015 we will introduce the world's most advanced anti-doping system together with KazNADC, a fully-equipped laboratory with the latest technology, and with the support of international experts." Muravyev added.

"Large-scale testing for riders of all ages, biometric passports and educational seminars are just a part of our long-term strategic anti-doping program, and we are counting on the support of the athletic community in its implementation."

Cyclists on Continental Team Astana, Vino 4ever, Track Team Astana, and also Astana Pro Team will all be testing while competing on Kazakh soil as will cyclists of all ages regional and national teams by discipline (road, track, and mountain bike) throughout the domestic racing calendar. An education program involving training workshops, lectures and seminars on sports doping harm for regional sport schools and training academies, coaches and athletes by KCF and KazNADC representatives will also be established.

The two organisations have also backed systematic education and testing for trainers and staff on anti-doping rules theory and practice and the widespread introduction of biometric passports among riders of all ages.

Kazakhstan's National Anti-Doping Center (KazNADC) was established in 2013 at the request and initiative of WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) with its testing facility is one of 32 WADA-accredited anti-doping laboratories worldwide.