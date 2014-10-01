Maxim Iglinskiy provisionally suspended for EPO

Image 1 of 3 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Two thumbs up from Tour of Belgium stage 4 winner Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The UCI has added a second rider from the Astana team to its list of provisional suspensions today. Maxim Iglinskiy's suspension for a EPO-positive doping test follows that of his brother Valentin's by three weeks.

Related Articles Valentin Iglinskiy sacked by Astana after positive test

The rider from Kazakhstan was tested on August 1, 2014 - after the Tour de France, where he helped teammate Vincenzo Nibali to the overall victory.

Although the announcement of Maxim Iglinskiy's positive comes well after that of his brother's, his sample was taken 10 days before Valentin's. The UCI did not issue a statement regarding the two cases.

Maxim Iglinskiy is the winner the 2012 Liège - Bastogne - Liège and the fourth edition of the Strade Bianche in 2010.

The 33-year-old's younger brother Valentin was suspended by the UCI and then fired by Astana on September 10 after admitting that he had taken EPO.