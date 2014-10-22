Vinokourov: I can’t keep paying for 2007 all my life
Astana manager on Licence Commission and CIRC
While Vincenzo Nibali stood centre-stage at the Tour de France presentation at the Palais des Congrès and spoke of his desire to defend his yellow jersey in 2015, his Astana manager Alexandre Vinokourov lingered in the aisles and quietly fielded questions on the team's recent spate of doping cases, which could harm its prospects of participating in the race at all next year.
