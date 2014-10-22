Trending

Vinokourov: I can’t keep paying for 2007 all my life

Astana manager on Licence Commission and CIRC

Image 1 of 4

Astana manager Alexander Vinokourov made an appearance at the Tour de France 2015 presentation

Astana manager Alexander Vinokourov made an appearance at the Tour de France 2015 presentation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana)

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana)

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Astana manager Alexandr Vinokourov at the start of stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Astana manager Alexandr Vinokourov at the start of stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While Vincenzo Nibali stood centre-stage at the Tour de France presentation at the Palais des Congrès and spoke of his desire to defend his yellow jersey in 2015, his Astana manager Alexandre Vinokourov lingered in the aisles and quietly fielded questions on the team's recent spate of doping cases, which could harm its prospects of participating in the race at all next year.

Related Articles

Vinokourov: 2007 is in the past and I don’t want to return to that topic

Cookson: Riis and Vinokourov should talk to the CIRC

Report: Belgian court investigating Vinokourov Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory

Vinokourov to meet with Cookson following Iglinskiy positives