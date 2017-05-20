Katusha-Alpecin staffers suspended for sewage dump at Tour of California

Two Katusha-Alpecin staffers are caught on video dumping the team camper's septic in a parking lot on the way to Big Bear. (Image credit: YouTube)

Two staff members of the Katusha-Alpecin team have been suspended and sent home from the Tour of California after they were caught on video dumping their RV’s septic tank in a parking lot off highway 330 near Running Springs, the day of the stage 6 time trial in Big Bear Lake.

A local resident who captured the video can be heard telling the staff members he had reported the incident to the California Highway Patrol.

The race reacted immediately, dispatching a hazmat team to locate and clean up the site.

Michael Roth, a spokesman for race owner AEG, said the Tour of California has a zero-tolerance policy for desecrating the areas along the route, and the race would be consulting with the UCI about appropriate sanctions for the team.