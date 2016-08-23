Katusha add Maurits Lammertink to roster on two-year contract

Maurits Lammertink in yellow after stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dutchman Maurits Lammertink is the latest addition to the increasingly globalised Katusha outfit for 2017, with the 26-year-old makes the move back up to the WorldTour after spending the 2015 and 2016 seasons with Roompot-Oranje Peloton. He had an initial stint in the WorldTour with Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team in 2014.

An overall victory at the Tour de Luxembourg has been Lammertink's stand out result during his time with Roompot-Oranje Peloton while 16th at Amstel Gold Race was further sign of his ability and is a race he is looking to target with Katusha.

"I am very happy I can race again at the highest level of cycling. I think I showed in the last two seasons that I deserve this. In the past I have proven that I am capable of doing it. I've grown in the last years and I hope I can see the fruit of my previous work now in the WorldTour races," Lammertink said.

"Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and small stage races are the races where I want to perform. I will be happy to work for others, but of course I also hope to be able to take my own chance in some races."

The Russian squad is embarking on a more globalised approach from next season, with Alpecin expected to come on board as a title sponsor. Katusha have already confirmed the arrival of Tony Martin and talented young Danish rider Mads Würtz Schmidt for 2017.

The changes at the team proved to be an attraction for Lammertink, as he explained.

"That Team Katusha is becoming a more and more international team stimulated me additionally to make the move to this team. I am sure I will feel at home very soon. Anyway I have planned already to study some more languages this coming winter."

Katusha general manager Viacheslav Ekimov explained Lammertink will be an important addition and will have opportunities to pursue his own personal ambitions.

"Of course Maurits will get these chances. That's why we thought of him. In every race Team KATUSHA starts, we start with the intention to try to win. We will have enough Lammertink-type races on our calendar," Ekimov said. "Maurits can also be an important rider for one of our Grand Tours. He has proven in the past that a three-week race suits him very well. We look forward to working with him soon."

With Joaquim Rodriguez to retire this season, Katusha is set to further shake up its roster from 2017 with more signings to be announced in the coming weeks.