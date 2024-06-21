Kaitlin Armstrong ordered to pay $15 million to family of Moriah Wilson

By
published

'If there's ever an opportunity for her to financially benefit from this crime, this judgment will prevent her from getting any of that money until my clients are properly compensated'

Kaitlin Armstrong in Austin, Texas courtroom on November 16, 2023 as guilty verdict read
Kaitlin Armstrong in Austin, Texas courtroom on November 16, 2023 as guilty verdict read (Image credit: CBS Austin/AP Pool)

A judge has ordered Kaitlin Armstrong to pay $15 million to the family of Moriah Wilson as part of a civil lawsuit, according to a report in KXAN

Wilson’s parents filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Armstrong in May, six months after Armstrong was found guilty of murdering Wilson and sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.