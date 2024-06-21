Kaitlin Armstrong ordered to pay $15 million to family of Moriah Wilson
'If there's ever an opportunity for her to financially benefit from this crime, this judgment will prevent her from getting any of that money until my clients are properly compensated'
A judge has ordered Kaitlin Armstrong to pay $15 million to the family of Moriah Wilson as part of a civil lawsuit, according to a report in KXAN.
Wilson’s parents filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Armstrong in May, six months after Armstrong was found guilty of murdering Wilson and sentenced to 90 years in prison.
Judge Daniella DeSata Lyttle granted $5 million each to Wilson's mother and father for “mental anguish, including emotional pain, torment and suffering from the death of [their] daughter,” KXAN referenced recent court documents.
Wilson's parents were also granted $2.5 million each for exemplary damages.
KXAN reported that Judge Daniella DeSata Lyttle entered a default judgment after Armstrong didn’t respond to the lawsuit by the deadline and that records show there wasn’t an attorney listed to represent Armstrong.
Armstrong was convicted on November 16, 2023, after a week-long trial during which the prosecution presented evidence linking her to the May 11, 2022 shooting death of Wilson in an Austin, Texas home.
Armstrong filed a notice of appeal on November 27, 2023.
Randy Howry represented the Wilsons in the civil lawsuit and stated that the intent was to ensure that Armstrong never benefited from her crime.
“If there’s ever an opportunity for her to financially benefit from this crime, this judgment will prevent her from getting any of that money until my clients are properly compensated,” Howry said in the KXAN report.
