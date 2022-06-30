Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica after 43-day fugitive hunt in connection to Moriah Wilson death

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has confirmed that authorities have located and apprehended homicide suspect Kaitlin Marie Armstrong in Costa Rica.

Armstrong was wanted on first-degree murder felony charges in connection with the shooting death of Moriah Wilson on May 11 in Austin, Texas.

The 43-day fugitive investigation ended at Santa Teresa Beach hostel in Costa Rica after U.S. Marshals Office of International Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, working with authorities in Costa Rica, located and arrested Armstrong on June 29 at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas.

Authorities confirmed that Armstrong would be deported and returned to the U.S.

According to a press statement sent to Cyclingnews, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations discovered that Armstrong used a fraudulent passport to board United Airlines Flight 1222 from Newark International Airport at 5:09 p.m. EST on May 18, arriving in San Jose, Costa Rica, at 8:27 p.m. EST the same day.

"The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run," said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau.

"This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim's family."

U.S. Marshals assisted the Austin Police Department (APD) in the homicide investigation with a separate fugitive investigation in the search for Armstrong that has lasted more than a month.

U.S. Marshals had tracked Armstrong at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14, three days after the shooting death of Wilson. They believe she then boarded a flight to Houston Hobby Airport, followed by a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York.

They suggested she was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on May 18, a day after APD obtained a warrant for her arrest.

However, a search of outbound flights at this airport revealed no reservations had been made under the name Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Authorities now confirm that she used a fraudulent passport to board a flight to Costa Rica.

During the investigation, authorities located the black Jeep Grand Cherokee believed to have been owned by Armstrong in connection with the death of Wilson. The task force learned that Armstrong sold the vehicle on May 13 to a CarMax dealership in south Austin for $12,200 US dollars, the day before she was believed to have fled Austin, Texas.

Authorities had elevated the case to a "major case" and combined with an anonymous donation, offered $21,000 for information leading to the arrest of Armstrong.

Cyclingnews has pieced together a timeline of how authorities believe this crime allegedly unfolded, based on legal documents. Cyclingnews will provide additional updates as more information becomes available by authorities throughout this investigation.