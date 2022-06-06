Authorities offer $5,000 reward for Kaitlin Armstrong, last known location Newark Liberty Airport

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force are offering a $5,000 reward for any information regarding the whereabouts of suspect Katlin Marie Armstrong, that would lead to her capture, and have upgraded the investigation to ‘major case' status.

Armstrong is wanted on first-degree murder felony charges in connection with the shooting death of gravel cyclist Moriah Wilson on May 11 in Austin, Texas.

U.S. Marshals are assisting the Austin Police Department’s (APD) homicide investigation with a separate fugitive investigation in the search for Armstrong. They have learned new information that suggests Armstrong was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport May 18, a day after APD obtained a warrant for her arrest.

The Newark Liberty Airport is now Armstrong’s last known location, however, a search of outbound flights at this airport revealed no reservations had been made under the name Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals sent to Cyclingnews on Monday.

The APD issued an arrest warrant for Armstrong in connection to the shooting death of Wilson, issued on May 17, and then requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Armstrong.

The arrest warrant names Armstrong, 34, as wanted in first-degree felony murder charges and describes her as a white, female, with no additional aliases. U.S. Marshals also described Armstrong as 5’8″ tall and weighing around 125 pounds, with long, curly, light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators have determined that Armstrong was at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14 at 12:30 p.m., three days after the shooting death of Wilson. Surveillance video footage from that day showed a woman, who authorities say they believe to be Armstrong, boarded a flight to Houston Hobby Airport followed by a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla confirmed to Cyclingnews at that time that they had not yet located Armstrong's whereabouts beyond LaGuardia Airport on May 14, however, new information now suggests she then travelled to Newark Liberty International Airport, located approximately 50km from La Guardia, on May 18.

On May 25, investigators obtained from the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas another warrant for Armstrong for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, confirmed authorities in a statement Monday.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” said Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for the western District of Texas. “The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.”

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.