Justine Ghekiere carrying defending champions' banner for Women's Tour Down Under

By
published

Belgian taking over for injured 2024 winner Sarah Gigante

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 16 Justine Ghekiere of Belgium and Team AG InsuranceSoudalQuickStep during the Top Riders Press Conference prior to the 9th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2025 UCIWWT on January 16 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal)

The AG Insurance-Soudal team kicked off the 2024 season at the Tour Down Under with a thrilling victory by Sarah Gigante on Willunga Hill. 

With the Australian out after surgery for iliac endofibrosis, the task of defending Gigante's title falls to the Tour de France polka dot jersey winner Justine Ghekiere.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.