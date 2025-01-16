Justine Ghekiere carrying defending champions' banner for Women's Tour Down Under

The AG Insurance-Soudal team kicked off the 2024 season at the Tour Down Under with a thrilling victory by Sarah Gigante on Willunga Hill.

With the Australian out after surgery for iliac endofibrosis, the task of defending Gigante's title falls to the Tour de France polka dot jersey winner Justine Ghekiere.

The Women's Tour Down Under gets underway in Brighton on Friday with a hilly first stage to Aldinga as a warm-up for the Willunga stage which this year comes mid-race instead of on the final day.

Ghekiere is heading into the opening stage with a mix of trepidation and aspiration. The weather is due to become increasingly hot this weekend in South Australia after a mild week and it will be a big adjustment for riders coming from the Northern Hemisphere.

"I'm excited. It's my first time here," Ghekiere said in the pre-race press conference.

"I did a recon of Willunga Hill and I think it suits me. But I will see, especially with the heat here. I come from Belgium where it's snowing, so it's really warm here."

Ghekiere had a stellar 2024 season with a stage win in the Tour de France Femmes and a victory in the mountains classification there and at the Giro d'Italia and Volta a Catalunya. The 28-year-old could well target the mountains classification at the Tour Down Under, but her first major goal is the Vuelta a España in May.

"I will take it day by day. Maybe I can go for the KOM again, but I think we have other plans, and we have options with the team," Ghekiere said.

"To do better than last year with Sarah and Ali [Wollaston - who won stage 1 but has since signed with FDJ-SUEZ] is very difficult, but we will see."

Ghekiere's major goal comes in May when she hopes to complete a very important collection.

"Right now it's more preparation - I will do some races in Belgium, but I then also want to be a good form at the Vuelta, because I want also the mountain jersey - then I have it in the three Grand Tours. So it would be very nice if I do that. For here [the Tour Down Under], I will see my form is good and we have plans with the team. I think I want the best possible result in the GC."