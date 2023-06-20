Justdiggit charity creates regreen area in memory of Gino Mäder after 700 donations

The Justdiggit environmental charity will create a regreen area in memory of Gino Mäder after 700 donations were made to the charity following his tragic death at the Tour de Suisse.

Mäder helped raise money in 2021 for an African reforesting campaign by Justdiggit in 2021 when he donated one Euro every day for each rider he finished ahead of in the Vuelta a España. The Bahrain Victorious rider also promised 10 Euros for every rider he beat in the final overall classification, donating a total of €4,529 to Justdiggit’s land restoration projects.

Tao Geoghegan Hart was one of a number of people who called for further donations to Justdiggit after Mäder’s death during the Tour de Suisse, sparking 700 donations.

“We are deeply moved by the overwhelming support our organisation received from the cycling community following the tragic passing of Gino Mäder,” Justdiggit said.

“That Gino Mäder touched many hearts and minds all over the world with his actions, became apparent to us over the last few days. We received over 700 donations that were done out of his name from fans honouring his legacy. We are deeply moved by this response within the cycling community to honour Gino’s wish to regreen our planet and are grateful for the collective support for our land restoration projects.

“To honour a great sportsman and an even better human being, we will regreen a dedicated area at a later-to-be-announced location with your heartfelt donations. May Gino rest in peace and his call to transform the way we treat our planet, animals and each other live on in all of us.”

Justdiggit works with communities and local partners to restore dry land in different locations across sub-Saharan Africa. They help local people carry out rainwater harvesting bunds, tree restoration and develop grass seed banks that help lower temperatures.

