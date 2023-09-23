Junior star Albert Philipsen catches interest of Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates
17-year-old junior road champion and European time trial champion set to turn pro in 2025
Junior world road race champion and junior European time trial champion, 17-year-old Albert Philipsen is already being chased by top WorldTour teams ahead of his jump to the pro ranks in 2025.
The Dane, who last month soloed to the rainbow jersey by 1:19 in Glasgow and earlier this week blitzed the TT course in Emmen to claim another major title, is wanted by the likes of Jumbo-Visma, Ineos Grenadiers, and UAE Team Emirates.
Teams including Lidl-Trek, Bahrain Victorious, and Alpecin-Deceuninck are also monitoring Philipsen, his agent Alex Carera told Ekstra Bladet.
Carera runs the A&J All Sports agency with his brother Jonny which represents major pro riders including Tadej Pogačar, Biniam Girmay, and Giulio Ciccone. Philipsen, who turned 17 earlier this month is also on the agency's roster ahead of what will be his final season as a junior in 2024.
Philipsen has also been crowned as world junior mountain bike champion this year, as well as winning a title at European level, the Danish road title and the points jersey at the Course de la Paix. He can look forward to a list of teams queuing for his signature for 2025.
"The important thing for us is not how big the money is, but that the team is the right project for Albert," Carera told Ekstra Bladet.
Philipsen currently races for the Danish Tscherning Cycling Academy and rounded off his season with Sunday's UEC Road European Championships road race at the Col du VAM, where he finished in 17th place.
He looks set to become the next junior sensation to immediately switch to the world of pro racing, skipping the U23 ranks entirely. It's an infrequently made move, but has happened with more regularity in recent years.
Remco Evenepoel did the same in 2019, winning the European time trial title and the Clásica San Sebastián during his first year as a pro, while Quinn Simmons in 2020 and newly crowned European time trial champion Josh Tarling have also taken the same fast-track path.
Daniel Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, he had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also oversees The Leadout newsletter and How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal.