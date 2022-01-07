Analysing Jumbo-Visma's 13-man Tour de France long list

Jumbo-Visma typically announce their Tour de France line-up before the turn of the year but, unlike the last few seasons, the team have decided to take a different approach for 2022.

Primož Roglič and 2021 sensation Jonas Vingegaard are set to take two of the eight spots, while a further four riders will be announced at the team’s 2022 presentation next week. Wout Van Aert will take one of those spots as he targets the green jersey but the final two riders are set to be confirmed later in the spring.

Cyclingnews looks over the 13-rider longlist and the riders in contention for a place come July as the team look to wrest the yellow jersey away from two-time winner Tadej Pogačar.

Age: 32

32 Tours raced: 4

4 Tour pedigree: Second in 2020, and three stage wins

Roglič, having recently signed a new long-term contract that will tie him to the team until the end of 2025, is the first rider on the team sheet. The Slovenian remains the man most likely to end Pogačar’s reign and, despite UAE once again strengthening in the off-season, Jumbo-Visma's collective are narrowly ahead when it comes to depth.

Roglič's record as a stage racer is plain for all to see, and had he not crashed out of contention in 2021 the race would have been a much closer affair. That said, the Slovenian will head into July as the underdog to Pogačar. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, with all the pressure and expectation set to build between now and the Grand Départ in Copenhagen, but Roglič has everything in his locker to win.

Age: 25

25 Tours raced: 1

1 Tour pedigree: Finished second in his first Tour de France

Last year’s GC revelation is set to return to the Tour de France in a protected role after his surprise second place in 2021. Whether Vingegaard is given the same level of protection and support as Roglič remains to be seen but, between now and the Grand Départ in his Danish homeland, he will have ample chance to solidify his role.

The route suits the 25-year-old but the opening week, as it proved last year, is fraught with pitfalls and obstacles. Having two leaders isn’t a bad position to be in at the start of a three-week if it’s managed professionally, but we also don’t know how Vingegaard will cope with the increased levels of pressure and expectancy that now rest on his shoulders.

His relationship with Roglič, which seems amicable, could be one of the most fascinating aspects in this year’s race. If the pair are both on form and try and gang up on Pogačar, it could be one of the best Tours we’ve had in recent years.

Age: 27

27 Tours raced: 3

3 Tour pedigree: Six stage wins in three years and a contender for the green jersey

The Belgian will be at the start in Denmark and will line up as one of the favourites for the green jersey. A spell in the yellow jersey could be on the cards in the opening week given the early time trial and the cobbles that come on stage 5 but expect Van Aert to also play a valuable support role when required by his team.

The Belgian has never come across as the selfish type, so assuming that he and his team management are on the same page, this could be yet another hugely successful Tour for the rider. If the GC challenge fails for any reason then there’s probably no better plan B than giving Van Aert complete freedom.

Age: 31

31 Tours raced: 4

4 Tour pedigree: Just one finish, although he does have a stage and a yellow jersey on his palmarès

Dennis’ arrival from Ineos Grenadiers is a major coup for the Dutch team as they look to replace Tony Martin as their super-domestique for Grand Tours. Dennis is, of course, more than a domestique, and he has the capacity to target time trials and small stage races at various points in the calendar, but his role in the Tour de France will depend on a number of factors.

A starting place isn’t guaranteed at this point and his record at the race contains just one finish from four starts. His last appearance ended in disarray when he left Bahrain-Merida mid-race and never pulled on their kit again. However, if Jumbo-Visma can manage his temperament then they have a world-class athlete at their disposal – see his support riding at the 2020 Giro d'Italia. With his focus last year being on the Olympics he didn’t get a ride in any of the Grand Tours, so there is an element of risk with any possible selection.

Age: 35

35 Tours raced: 10

10 Tour pedigree: A former GC contender, Gesink is now the team’s veteran road captain

The legs might not be what they once were for a rider tipped as a potential winner during his heyday, but Gesink is nevertheless one of the most important riders on the team. His experience and calmness under pressure are vital for any potential Tour challenge, and his ability to shepherd leaders through both the medium and high mountains is almost second to none.

He may not have the kick of Sepp Kuss but his diesel-like ability to churn out kilometre after kilometre will be invaluable when the team looks to either attack or defend. He’s been with Roglič for each of his Vuelta a España wins, so there’s clearly respect and chemistry there, too. One of the most experienced Grand Tour riders in the world.

Age: 34

34 Tours raced: 6

6 Tour pedigree: Third in 2019 but has struggled for Grand Tour consistency in recent times

The experienced Dutchman might not be a viable plan B for leadership as he was at the start of 2020 when the team announced a trio of leaders, but he still has an important role to play when it comes to team responsibilities at the Tour.

Like Gesink, the 34-year-old has an incredible mountain pedigree, and his 12th place in the Vuelta last year demonstrated that his consistency is still in check when he’s fit and healthy. Injuries and bad luck have plagued him for the last couple of years but Kruijswijk, who hasn’t won anywhere close to the number of races his talent carries, would still walk into every single WorldTour squad's Tour line-up.

Age: 27

27 Tours raced: 2

2 Tour pedigree: Two impressive rides that include a 15th overall and a stage win last year

There has been talk of Kuss stepping up and leading a team in a Grand Tour but, assuming he doesn’t head to the Giro, the likely scenario will be that the American suits up for his typical super-domestique duties at the Tour before throwing his hat into the ring at the Vuelta a few weeks later.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the best pound-for-pound climbers in the world with some key performances in the last few seasons and, while Gesink and Kruijswijk are both durable, it’s Kuss who is likely to be one of the last riders with Roglič and potentially Vingegaard in the mountains. With George Bennett no longer on the team, there’s more wiggle room and responsibility for Kuss in the coming years.

Age: 26

26 Tours raced: 0

0 Tour pedigree: Yet to make his debut

Oomen has raced both the Giro and the Vuelta and has a top 10 in his locker from back in 2018 when he helped Dumoulin to second overall in Italy. However, a Tour spot has eluded him, despite his obvious talents.

It’s unlikely that Oomen is one of the six nailed-on starters at this point for the Tour and, with Dumoulin already targeting the Giro, the most plausible scenario is that Oomen links up with his former Sunweb leader for another tilt at the maglia rosa.

Age: 24

24 Tours raced: 0

0 Tour pedigree: Yet to make his debut

The former Tour de l’Avenir winner had a breakthrough Giro in 2021 with ninth overall after George Bennett came down with an illness. The Norwegian looks like a solid Tour option for the coming years but the dilemma facing Jumbo-Visma will be whether the 24-year-old would learn more from racing for Dumoulin at the Giro or Roglič at the Tour.

With just one full Grand Tour under his belt, is he even ready for the Tour de France? There’s no point in rushing Foss at this point, so a Giro spot would make more sense.

Age: 29

29 Tours raced: 3

3 Tour pedigree: Won two stages (one was part of a TTT victory) and wore yellow in 2019

The Dutchman might not be an immediate candidate for a Tour de France spot but he’s certainly in the hunt given his track record and all-around ability. The former yellow jersey would be a crucial domestique in a tricky opening week when support around Roglič would be imperative, but it's Teunissen versatility that stands out.

The high mountains are not his forte but on flat roads, through crosswinds and the intermediate stages, he’s an ideal ally who can put himself at the full disposal of his teammates. If Van Aert needs any support going for green, then he should be there, too.

Age: 31

31 Tours raced: 6

6 Tour pedigree: Second overall in 2018 and three stage wins

The former Giro d’Italia winner is set to challenge for the maglia rosa once again this May but that doesn’t mean he’s not on the long list for the Tour de France. Even an 80 per cent Dumoulin would be an asset over three weeks, assuming he’s in the right frame of mind, but his place at the Tour would only be determined by his condition after his Giro d’Italia and whether Jumbo-Visma feel that the rider can take on back-to-back Grand Tours.

The team have stood by Dumoulin every step of the way since his sabbatical in early 2021 and any decision over a possible Tour place would be made according to whatever the circumstances were. There’s no way Dumoulin would be rushed towards the Tour.

Age: 29

29 Tours raced: 7

7 Tour pedigree: The Frenchman has raced every Tour de France since 2015

Laporte might be a new arrival but that hasn’t stopped the Jumbo-Visma management from considering his availability for the Tour de France. The Frenchman has been a regular feature in his home Grand Tour every year since 2015 and, while he has come close on several occasions to winning a stage, he would be at the race in order to work and protect his leaders.

He doesn’t have the climbing pedigree of some of the other riders on this list but, during a difficult opening week, he could be crucial when it comes to keeping leaders safe and sound. Not one of the first names on the list but certainly an option.

Age: 27

27 Tours raced: 5

5 Tour pedigree: Yet to win a stage but has come close over the years

Another newcomer but still a rider with a strong Tour back catalogue. A Tour spot would mean an entirely different role for Benoot, who has spent his time at Lotto Soudal and DSM attacking and hunting down stage wins. At Jumbo he would need to curtail those ambitions and focus almost entirely on Roglič and Vingegaard.

That wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing; a rider such as Michał Kwiatkowski – a stronger GC rider – has made a career out of focusing on the Classics and then supporting his GC teammates over three weeks. Benoot is a better climber than a few of the domestique options on this list, which puts him in the hunt.