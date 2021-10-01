Jumbo-Visma unveil special-edition jersey for men's Paris-Roubaix
New design celebrates Jumbo's 100-year anniversary and features cobblestone imagery
The Jumbo-Visma riders will take to the French cobblestones on Sunday wearing a special-edition kit for the men's Paris-Roubaix. The Dutch team are celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Jumbo, the supermarket chain that has been a title sponsor since 2015.
The one-off jersey features a star-shaped emblem on the front and back, which reads 'Since 1921'. The words 'Jumbo 100 years' appear above the emblem on the front, and again on the left sleeve.
The design is also specifically tailored to Paris-Roubaix, with the lower section of the jersey's rear featuring imagery of a strip of the cobblestones that characterise the so-called 'Hell of the North'. The name of the race, 'Paris-Roubaix 2021' is also printed on the trim of the right sleeve.
Once again, the riders each have personalised jerseys, with their name, number, and flag indicating their nationality appearing at the bottom of the cobblestones image.
Overall, compared to the team's standard-issue 2021 kit, the jersey is more overwhelmingly given over to the yellow colour scheme that's associated with Jumbo supermarkets. Gone are the black panels on the shoulders and flanks, as well as the flashes of red.
The team's national champions haven't been forgotten, so Belgian champion Wout van Aert and Dutch champion Timo Roosen have had the '1921' emblems and cobblestone strips emblazoned on their existing kit designs.
"We are super proud of Jumbo and would like to surprise our loyal partner with this unique gift. They deserve it, because a centennial anniversary is an extraordinary moment," said team manager Richard Plugge when presenting the jersey design.
"We are happy and proud that our cycling and skating teams have been part of the history of this beautiful, sporty family business for a long time now. Team Jumbo-Visma owes a lot to Jumbo’s support. The Van Eerd family and CFO Ton van Veen are partly responsible for the current successes of our teams. We look forward to winning together for a long time to come and building on new unforgettable moments."
The kit will only be worn by the men's team on Sunday and not by the Jumbo-Visma women's team at the inaugural edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday.
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
