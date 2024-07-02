Juliette Labous to lead GC charge at Giro d'Italia Women for DSM-Firmenich PostNL

By
published

French Champion leads seven-rider squad revealed in social media video featuring men's teammate John Degenkolb

Juliette Labous became French national champion at the end of June
Juliette Labous became French national champion at the end of June (Image credit: Getty Images)

DSM-Firmenich PostNL were the first WWT team to announce their roster for the second women’s Grand Tour of the year, with Juliette Labous set to lead their GC ambitions at the rebranded Giro d’Italia Women.

Labous, the runner-up at the 2023 Giro, was revealed in a video announcement featuring men’s teammate John Degenkolb alongside a strong support squad for the eight stages made up of Francesca Barale, Eleonora Ciabocco, Franziska Koch, Josie Nelson, Becky Storrie and Nienke Vinke.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.