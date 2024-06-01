Julian Alaphilippe requests contract talks with Patrick Lefevere after successful Giro d'Italia

By
published

Soudal - Quick-Step boss hopes to 'clear the air' with the Frenchman, Lefevere disappointed with Valentin Paret-Peintre leak

Julian Alaphilippe at the Giro d'Italia
Julian Alaphilippe on his way to victory on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe’s agent has requested contract talks to stay with Soudal-Quickstep according to team boss Patrick Lefevere, after his performances during last month’s Giro d’Italia "changed the market situation" for the Frenchman.

The future of the two-time world champion has been the subject of much speculation over the past few months, with links having been made with Alaphilippe joining Cofidis and other rumours circulating that he may choose to retire at the end of the season. Now, it appears that the 31-year-old would like to explore the possibility of staying with his current team.

Dan Challis