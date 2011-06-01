Jouffroy signs with Telenet Fidea

Arnaud Jouffroy takes the win in Namur (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The Telenet Fidea Cycling Team announced today that it has signed 2010 U23 cyclo-cross world champion Arnaud Jouffroy to a two-year contract. Jouffroy comes from the BKCP-Powerplus team.

Twice a French national champion, the 21-year-old ascended to the world title following the disqualification of the two Polish riders Pawel and Kacper Szczepaniak, who tested positive for EPO.

Jouffroy will be a professional rider as of June 1, but will race in the U23 division for the cyclo-cross season.

Team manager Hans van Kasteren was pleased to bring some new talent into the squad, which recently lost Kevin Pauwels to rival squad Sunweb-Revor and Zdenek Stybar to QuickStep. "The recruitment of Jouffroy also demonstrates our belief that the future lies with the youth. We want to build from there. We chose Arnaud because he is young and talented."

Jouffroy's 2010-2011 'cross season was shortened by knee problems, but Van Kasteren hopes the problems are in the past. The French rider chose the Telenet Fidea team over four other offers.

"La Francaise des Jeux, AG2R, Sunweb Revor, BKCP Powerplus were all interested, but the conditions that Hans gave me made the difference. He was able to completely meet my needs. First, I could sign as a professional, what I wanted to do. I was even offered a commitment for three years, but I chose a two-year contract," said Jouffroy.

"My main goals are the World Cup, World Championships and the French championship. Also I would like to do well in the Superprestige and GVA trophy."