Jouffroy to get rainbow jersey after Szczepaniak's disqualification

Arnaud Jouffroy takes the win in Namur (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Arnaud Jouffroy will be officially presented with the jersey of the 2010 Under 23 cyclo-cross world champion after the disqualification of Pawel and Kacper Szczepaniak for doping. The rainbow jersey will be given to the Frenchman in a ceremony on Sunday at the UCI headquarters in Aigle, Switzerland, prior to the first UCI World Cup round.

Related Articles Szczepaniak brothers positive for EPO at cyclo-cross Worlds

The two Poles, who placed first and second at this year's championships in Tabor, were later found positive for EPO and their results were nullified. Jouffroy placed third in the race and was promoted to world champion, while Tom Meeusen (Belgium) and Marek Konwa (Poland) moved into second and third, respectively.

Jouffroy was already provided a rainbow banded uniform by his BKCP-Powerplus team, and put it to good use while winning the first U23 race of the season at the GvA Trophy in Namur earlier this month. He will participate in the elite men's race on Sunday as there is no U23 or junior men's World Cup round this week.