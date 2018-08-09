Jos van Emden wears Ellen van Dijk's skinsuit in European TT champs

Image 1 of 5 Jos van Emden (Netherlands) (Image credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Ellen van Dijk rides to victory in the European time trial championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Ellen van Dijk with her third European champion's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Jos van Emden enjoyed a long stint in the hot seat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Jos van Emden celebrates his first career Grand Tour stage victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Netherlands' Jos van Emden was forced to ride in his female compatriot Ellen van Dijk's skinsuit at the European time trial championships in Glasgow on Wednesday after his suitcase went missing on the flight over.

Van Emden, who rides for the LottoNL-Jumbo trade team, tweeted the day before the race that he was going to have to ride his event naked as his suitcase had got lost on his flight to Glasgow, inexplicably including @TescoGlasgow – the Tesco supermarket at Glasgow Airport – in the tweet.

Luckily – or possibly unluckily – for the spectators watching in Glasgow, Van Emden was able to ride his event fully clothed after his Dutch teammate came to the rescue.

With Van Emden's suitcase nowhere to be found, Van Dijk – who defended her European time trial championship title in the morning – was able to lend an extra skinsuit she had with her to Van Emden for his event that afternoon.

"Luckily, Ellen had a spare skinsuit, so I used that," Van Emden told Dutch national broadcaster NOS. "It was a women's one, yes, but that was OK."

Van Emden used it to finish a still-impressive eighth in the men's event, 55 seconds down on winner Victor Campenaerts of Belgium.

